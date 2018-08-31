Simeone expects Filipe Luis stay

Diego Simeone expects Filipe Luis to stay at Atletico Madrid despite his reported desire to leave, although the club will remain alert in the final hours of the transfer window.

The window closes for LaLiga clubs at midnight local time on Friday night and there has been little movement in Filipe Luis' situation since the Brazil defender was linked to Paris Saint-Germain earlier in August.

PSG are instead on the verge of signing Juan Bernat, but Simeone insists Atleti will not switch off before the deadline, aware much can change in the closing stages.

"Until 23:59 [on Friday evening], it is football and we are used to it - not until 23:58, until 23:59," he told a pre-match news conference ahead of facing Celta Vigo. "We have to have our antenna on.

"We work with what the club needs but also with the economic requirements we have."

On Filipe Luis in particular, he added: "We talked to him and told him what we thought. If everything goes as normal, he will play against Celta."

Atleti have flattered to deceive in the opening two LaLiga matches, with World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann, who turned down a move to Barcelona in the close-season, below his brilliant best.

But Simeone is not concerned by the forward's form and believes he is committed to a big season in Madrid.

"This a question for Griezmann. I see him happy, excited," Simeone said, asked about Griezmann's thoughts on Atleti's style of play.

"He has chosen to stay, he has won the World Cup and he is a player that we know is very important. [The style of play] is an opinion. Everyone has an opinion.

"I do not think he's upset - if he was, he would have left. Each player can express their opinion, although it is often misunderstood."