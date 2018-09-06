Sevilla's Gonalons suffers broken leg in training

Maxime Gonalons faces at least six weeks out after suffering a fractured fibula in Sevilla training, the Spanish club have revealed.

Gonalons only arrived at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan from Roma in August and the loanee looked set to play a prominent role following the departure of Steven N'Zonzi, who left Sevilla for Eusebio Di Francesco's side.

The France international has made four appearances in all competitions for the LaLiga club, scoring his first goal in Sevilla's 3-0 Europa League qualifying win over Sigma Olomouc.

But he has been dealt an early blow, with a collision in training on Thursday resulting in "a fracture in the head of the fibula of his right leg".

Sevilla have not specified a timeframe for his recovery, but generally players will be expected to miss at least six weeks of training after suffering a fractured fibula.