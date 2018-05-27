English Premier League
La Liga

Ronaldo: It should be called the CR7 Champions League

Ronaldo: It should be called the CR7 Champions League

Getty Images

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo suggested renaming Europe's premier club competition as the "CR7 Champions League".

Ronaldo became the first five-time winner of the Champions League after Madrid overcame Liverpool 3-1 in Saturday's final in Kiev.

The Portuguese forward had a quiet outing in the decider, as Gareth Bale came off the bench to net twice.

Ronaldo, who cast doubt over his future in the post-match, also suggested the Champions League be named after him, having netted 15 times in 2017-18 to be the top-scorer in the competition for the seventh time.

"Who was the top-scorer once again?" he said.

"The Champions League should change and be called the CR7 Champions League.

"I have won five and I am the top goalscorer again, so I cannot be sad."

Madrid's win over Liverpool saw them claim the Champions League for the third straight year and a record 13th time.

Previous Zidane revels in Madrid's third successive Champio
Read
Zidane revels in Madrid's third successive Champions League title
Next Zidane understands Bale frustration
Read
Zidane understands Bale frustration