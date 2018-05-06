Ronaldo equals Di Stefano's Real Madrid Clasico goalscoring record

Cristiano Ronaldo has matched the Real Madrid record for the most goals in El Clasico matches against Barcelona.

The benchmark of 18 was set by the iconic Alfredo Di Stefano, widely considered to be the greatest player in Madrid's illustrious history.

Ronaldo drew level with Di Stefano on Sunday by turning home from inside the six-yard box after Karim Benzema nodded a delivery from Toni Kroos across the face of goal.

His effort cancelled out Luis Suarez's opener at Camp Nou, as Madrid attempt to stop the champions from finishing their LaLiga season unbeaten.