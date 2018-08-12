Ronaldo allays illness fears

Ronaldo is set to be discharged from hospital after suffering from a bout of "strong flu" while on holiday.

Reports had indicated the Brazilian football icon had been diagnosed with pneumonia while in Ibiza.

But the 41-year-old, a two-time Ballon d'Or winner during his glittering playing career, calmed fears over his health with a social media post on Sunday, revealing he has been given the all-clear by doctors.

"Friends, I had a bout of strong flu in Ibiza and I had to be hospitalised on Friday but everything is in order now," Ronaldo wrote on Twitter.

"Tomorrow [Monday], I will receive the all-clear and return home. Thank you to everyone for your affection and your messages!"

Ronaldo won the World Cup twice with Brazil, scoring both goals in the 2002 final defeat of Germany in Yokohama.