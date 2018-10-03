Real Madrid star Isco on the mend after surgery

Isco has confirmed he is nearing a return to fitness for Real Madrid.

The Spain midfielder has missed Madrid's last three matches after having surgery for acute appendicitis.

In Isco's absence Madrid have been thrashed 3-0 at Sevilla, held to a 0-0 draw by LaLiga rivals Atletico Madrid and lost 1-0 at CSKA Moscow in the Champions League.

It is the first time in more than 11 years that Madrid have failed to score in three consecutive matches, but Isco's return could soon boost Los Blancos.

"They took my stitches out today, can't wait to get back playing!" Isco posted on Instagram on Wednesday.

Despite a poor run of form, Madrid are level on points with Barcelona at the top of the LaLiga table.

Julen Lopetegui's side are next in action away to Deportivo Alaves on Saturday, although Isco is unlikely to be available.