Real Madrid announce biggest revenue increase in 18 years

Real Madrid have recorded their biggest 12-month increase in revenue for 18 years, according to financial figures released by the club.

The European champions announced an income of €750.9million for 2017-18, not including fees recouped from player sales.

This marks an 11.3 per cent jump from their figures the year before, which is the largest increase since 2000, when Florentino Perez first became president.

Madrid's net profits stand at €31.2m, a 45.9 per cent increase on the previous financial year. The club's net worth has therefore risen to €494.5m.

They are in profit for the third year in a row, with net debt now at -€107m.

Forecasts suggest a revenue of €752m for the 2018-19 season excluding player sales, with pre-tax profits in the region of €43.2m.

The club's general assembly will meet on September 23 to submit the financial results for approval and discuss the prospect of outside financing to help the redevelopment of the Santiago Bernabeu.