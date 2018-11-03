Rayo Vallecano 2 Barcelona 3: Dembele and Suarez strike late to save Valverde's men

Barcelona scored twice in the last three minutes to edge past lowly Rayo Vallecano 3-2 and open up a four-point lead at the top of LaLiga.

A third straight league win moves Ernesto Valverde's side clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid, but their advantage will be reduced back to one point if Alaves beat Eibar on Sunday.

Luis Suarez put the visitors ahead in the 11th minute, but Vallecano looked like they would record just their second league win of the season as Jose Pozo and Alvaro Garcia netted either side of the interval.

The Catalan giants produced a stirring last-gasp comeback, though, with Ousmane Dembele drawing them level in the 87th minute and then Suarez delivering the decisive blow three minutes later.