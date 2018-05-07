Ramos accuses Messi of putting pressure on referee

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos accused Barcelona star Lionel Messi of putting the referee under pressure in Sunday's El Clasico.

Madrid left Camp Nou with a 2-2 draw in a thrilling encounter, fighting back from a goal down on two occasions.

Luis Suarez gave Barca an early lead before Cristiano Ronaldo – who was withdrawn with a knock at half-time – equalised soon after.

Despite having Sergi Roberto dismissed just before the break for appearing to strike Marcelo in the face, Barca restored their lead early in the second half through Lionel Messi, only for Gareth Bale to secure a point.

And Ramos says Messi put referee Alejandro Hernandez under pressure in the tunnel at half-time.

"Messi has put a little pressure in the tunnel," he is quoted as saying by Marca.

"I do not know if there were cameras, I don't know if in the second half he will have done it in other ways.

"It's football and everything has to be left on the field, as long as it's not going to hurt you. You have to have that respect."