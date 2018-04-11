Rakitic fractured finger against Roma, Barca confirm

Ivan Rakitic suffered a fractured finger during Barcelona's Champions League defeat to Roma on Tuesday, the club have confirmed.

The Croatia international played the entire match as Barca lost 3-0 at the Stadio Olimpico, a defeat which saw them exit the Champions League on away goals after winning the first leg 4-1.

Rakitic will have to undergo surgery to correct the issue and is to have the procedure on Wednesday.

Barca have not said how long they expect him to be out for, with further communication expected after his operation.

Ernesto Valverde's men are next in action against Valencia in LaLiga on Saturday, with Rakitic likely to be a doubt for that encounter.