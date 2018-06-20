Pique wins 100th Spain cap in Iran World Cup clash

Gerard Pique won his 100th Spain cap on Wednesday in their World Cup clash with Iran.

Pique was unsurprisingly selected from the start in Kazan as La Roja looked to earn their first win of the tournament after being held to a thrilling 3-3 draw by Portugal in their Group B opener last Friday.

The Barcelona defender made his debut for the national team in 2009 and helped them to glory at the 2010 World Cup and 2012 European Championship.

His national team career has not been without controversy however, with Pique having often been jeered by Spain fans for his views on Catalan independence.

But he now becomes the 13th centurion for Spain, moving level on 100 caps with fellow Barca great Carles Puyol. Iker Casillas is Spain's record caps holder with 167.