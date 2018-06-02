Pellegrino back in LaLiga with Leganes

Mauricio Pellegrino has been named as the new head coach of Leganes.

The LaLiga club announced on Saturday that the former Southampton boss has signed a one-year deal to succeed Asier Garitano, who left for Real Sociedad last month.

"Club Deportivo Leganes and Mauricio Pellegrino have reached an agreement for the Argentine coach to lead the club the next season," a Leganes statement confirmed.

"The technician has signed his contract on Friday morning that links him to the club until June 30, 2019."

Leganes will be Pellegrino's third head coach job in Spain's top flight, the 46-year-old having previously held positions at Valencia and Deportivo Alaves.

He was appointed Southampton boss last June on a three-year deal but was sacked in March, following a run of just one win in 17 Premier League matches.

Leganes finished 17th in LaLiga in 2017-18, 14 points above the relegation zone, and reached the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey after famously knocking out Real Madrid in the last eight on away goals.