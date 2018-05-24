Nine LaLiga titles and 674 club games under nine managers - Iniesta in Opta numbers

It is the end of an era at Barcelona, with Andres Iniesta's departure from the club made official by his signing for Vissel Kobe.

The Spain international has enjoyed an illustrious career and won everything possible with the Catalan club, having joined as a 12-year-old.

With his unique blend of effortless ability on the ball and an almost unrivalled eye for a pass, Iniesta has established himself as one of the greatest players in Europe over the last 15 years.

Having made his debut with the first team in the 2002-03 season, Iniesta has written himself into Barca folklore and will go down among their finest players ever.

Regardless of what he achieves in Japan, Iniesta will be remembered for his remarkable career at Barcelona and, with the help of Opta data, we look back on some of the most impressive stats of his time with the Blaugrana.

674 – Iniesta has featured 674 times in all competitions for Barcelona, more than any current player and second only to Xavi (767) in the club's history.

459 – Of those 674 matches, Iniesta has been on the winning side 459 times, giving him a 68.1 win percentage.

18 – Iniesta was 18 years and 170 days old when he made his Barca debut in a Champions League clash with Club Brugge on October 29, 2002.

9 – The Barca icon has won nine LaLiga titles in 16 seasons, wrapping up his career at the club with a domestic double in the 2017-18 campaign.

70 - Iniesta has provided 70 assists in LaLiga. He recorded 16 of those in the 2012-13 season, finishing two assists clear of any other player in Europe's top-five leagues.

35 - Although not regarded as much of a goalscorer, the Spaniard has found the net 35 times in the league for Barcelona.

9 - While never a Ballon d'Or winner, Iniesta has been included in the FIFA FIFPro World XI on nine occasions - only Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have more appearances (11).

116 - Perhaps the finest moment of Iniesta's glittering career came in the 116th minute of the 2010 World Cup final, his goal winning the tournament for Spain for the first time. He received the man of the match award as a result.

9 - Iniesta has played for nine different managers in LaLiga. He featured 149 times under Frank Rijkaard, more than under any other coach.