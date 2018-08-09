Navas: I have same desire to leave Real Madrid as to die

Champions League-winning goalkeeper Keylor Navas is hell-bent on staying at Real Madrid despite the arrival of Thibaut Courtois.

Navas has helped Madrid to three successive European crowns but the Costa Rica international's future is in doubt after the Spanish giants agreed a deal with Chelsea for Courtois.

Belgian star Courtois will sign a six-year contract at the Santiago Bernabeu, however, Navas has no plans to leave Madrid.

"Of course, and I say this with force, I have the same desire to leave than I have to die," Navas told the Onda Cero programme.

Navas moved to Madrid from Levante in 2014 – the LaLiga powerhouse triggering the 31-year-old's €10million buyout clause.

His future has always been speculated amid Madrid's pursuit of Manchester United keeper David de Gea, however, the veteran has played a key role in the capital.

Since joining, Navas has won three Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup trophies, two UEFA Super Cups, a LaLiga and Supercopa de Espana title.