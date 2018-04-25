Montella to remain Sevilla coach until end of season

Under-fire Sevilla coach Vincenzo Montella has been backed by the club's hierarchy until at least the end of the season.

Montella, who took over at the Liga club in December, is under increasing pressure, with his side winless in eight games in all competitions.

The Italian saw his team thrashed 5-0 by Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday as part of their form slump.

But after a five-hour board meeting on Tuesday, Sevilla confirmed Montella would be retained until the end of the campaign.

"When we arrived on Sunday, we met him and for three hours he told us that he feels strong, enthusiastic, capable and confident that he can get us to the Europa League," club chairman Jose Castro said.

"We have that same confidence in him – it was a unanimous board decision."

Castro added: "For the moment, until the end of the season, then afterwards we'll decide.

"It's true that it's been a season of highs and lows. But we have also played 16, 17 matches more than other teams and that's been plain to see in the league.

"If there's something we can see it's that we're ambitious and we've tried to get right to the end in all competitions."

While Montella remains, director of football Oscar Arias will leave the club at season's end, with Sevilla expecting to announce his replacement within a month.

Sevilla sit seventh in LaLiga with five games to play, clinging onto a Europa League qualifying place.