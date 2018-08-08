Modric returns to Real Madrid training amid Inter rumours

Luka Modric returned to training with Real Madrid on Wednesday as ongoing talk over a move to Inter persists.

Nerazzurri coach Luciano Spalletti suggested earlier this month that Inter were working on a deal to bring in Modric, yet Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui has insisted the 32-year-old is going nowhere.

Modric had been expected to be back at the club on Wednesday having been granted an extended break after helping his country reach the World Cup final less than a month ago.

And Madrid uploaded a series of images onto their website of Wednesday's training session, which included the Croatian midfielder, under the headline 'Modric joins training in Real Madrid City'.