Messi, Lloris start as Pique makes 100th Champions League appearance

Lionel Messi starts for Barcelona against Tottenham at Wembley, with Gerard Pique making his 100th Champions League appearance, while Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris returning in goal.

Messi was named on the bench as Barca drew 1-1 with Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga last time out, Ernesto Valverde's men dropping points for the third game in a row.

The Argentina superstar is back in the team for the Wednesday's Group B clash, with Valverde seemingly returning to a 4-4-2 formation in response to his side's poor form.

Arthur starts in midfield along with fellow Brazilian Philippe Coutinho, while Clement Lenglet partners Pique at the back in the absence of suspended defender Samuel Umtiti.

Tottenham are without Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Mousa Dembele and Jan Vertonghen, leaving Mauricio Pochettino short of options against his former boss at Espanyol, Valverde.

Lloris is back after recovering from a thigh injury, with Harry Winks handed a start in midfield for the Premier League side, who include 18-year-old Oliver Skipp on the bench.