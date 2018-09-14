Messi liked Busquets after just three days of training – Guardiola

Lionel Messi was impressed by Sergio Busquets after just three training sessions at Barcelona, according to Pep Guardiola.

Busquets, 30, played under Guardiola at Barcelona B before following the coach to the first team for the 2008-09 season.

The Spain midfielder has developed into a key player at Camp Nou, winning seven LaLiga titles and three Champions League crowns among numerous other trophies.

Guardiola revealed Messi quickly liked what he saw from Busquets during training with the LaLiga giants.

"I remember what Messi told me," Guardiola told Universo Valdano.

"After two or three days of training with him, he came to me and said, 'I like this one'. And I said, 'When there is trouble, he will be there'."

Guardiola added: "He does everything for those around him."