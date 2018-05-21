Messi: I like Griezmann, he's one of the best

Lionel Messi praised Antoine Griezmann as "one of the best" amid reports linking the Atletico Madrid forward with Barcelona.

Griezmann is widely linked with a switch to the LaLiga champions in the close-season after another prolific campaign for Atletico.

Messi talked up the France international as one of the world's best and he would seemingly be happy to have the 27-year-old at Camp Nou.

"It's obvious that I like him. He's one of the best right now," the Argentina star told RAC1.

"I don't know if there's anything with him or not, but we're delighted that the best come and Griezmann is one of them."

Messi was speaking after Barcelona's 1-0 win over Real Sociedad in the great Andres Iniesta's last game for the club.

After a campaign in which Barca won LaLiga and the Copa del Rey, Messi was satisfied with his side's season.

"It was a very good season. We went back to get LaLiga and the cup," he said.