Marcelo almost at 100 per cent in boost to Real Madrid

Marcelo is almost at 100 per cent fitness in a boost to an out-of-form Real Madrid side.

Brazil full-back Marcelo has not featured for Los Blancos since last month's 3-0 reverse at Sevilla due to a calf injury.

That defeat was the start of a four-match winless run in all competitions for Madrid in which they have failed to score.

But Marcelo, who returned to training this week, could soon be back in the fold in welcome news for under-fire boss Julen Lopetegui.

"I feel fine, I'm almost at 100 per cent," he said in quotes reported by AS.

"I'm training well. It's the second day I trained with the ball, but I'm happy with my progress.

"The international break is good for me to be at the top for the next game."

Madrid will look to improve their fortunes at home to Levante on October 20 when LaLiga resumes.