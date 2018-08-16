Malcom lost for words after Camp Nou bow alongside Messi

Barcelona forward Malcom was very happy after scoring and playing with Lionel Messi in his first match at Camp Nou.

Malcom and new captain Messi were among the goalscorers as LaLiga champions Barca defeated Boca Juniors 3-0 to win the Joan Gamper Trophy on Wednesday.

It was Malcom's Camp Nou debut following his €41million arrival from Bordeaux and the Brazilian star opened the scoring with a low drive in the 18th.

Reflecting on his appearance alongside five-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi, Malcom said: "I have no words to define it.

"He's the best in the world and to start a game with him and that he sets you up a goal makes me very happy."

Malcom added: "Very happy to be a champion and to see this stadium with so many fans. It's my first game at Camp Nou I have my family in the stands and I scored a goal, it's a dream.

"Although it was a friendly I'm very happy, because it's important to start off scoring."

Barca open their LaLiga title defence at home to Deportivo Alaves on Saturday.

"We were anxious to start La Liga," Malcom said. "We have great players and I am very happy for how they received me. I hope to score many goals."