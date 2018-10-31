Malcom denies Barcelona exit reports

Barcelona forward Malcom insists he has no intentions of leaving the LaLiga champions.

The 21-year-old made his first start for the Catalan giants following his July move from Bordeaux in their 1-0 Copa del Rey win over Cultural Leonesa on Wednesday, but was replaced after 80 minutes by Arthur.

The Brazilian had played just 25 minutes over two substitute appearances before that start, but he used social media before the game to deny reports he had his eyes on an early exit from Ernesto Valverde's side.

"Regarding some news published in Spain, I want to clarify that I came to Barcelona with many objectives and those that know me know that I am a really determined person," he wrote on Instagram.

"I am happy with my evolution in my career and my dreams become a reality with each passing day.

"My family are also well adapted in the city. In summary, I am going to keep fighting for everything I desire from my career."