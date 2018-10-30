Madrid would need Belgium's approval to hire Martinez

Real Madrid would need to reach an agreement with the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) in order to appoint Roberto Martinez as their new coach.

Santi Solari has been temporarily placed in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu following the sacking of Julen Lopetegui in the wake of a 5-1 El Clasico defeat to Barcelona.

Madrid have won just one of their last seven matches in all competitions and sit ninth in LaLiga, seven points adrift of defending champions and leaders Barca.

Antonio Conte was thought to be the leading contender for the position, though it is reported negotiations with the former Chelsea head coach are dragging on.

After guiding Belgium to the semi-finals at the 2018 World Cup and the top of the FIFA rankings, Martinez has also been linked with the role.

However, the RBFA pointed out their consent would be required for Madrid to hire the 45-year-old.

"If a club wanted to contract Mr Martinez, they should first reach an agreement with the Federation," an RBFA spokesperson said, while refusing to disclose further details of the ex-Everton manager's contract.

"We do not comment on the contracts that the Federation has with its collaborators and that we consider as private matter."

Solari took charge of his first Madrid training session on Tuesday and will hope to get them back to winning ways in the first leg of their Copa del Rey fourth-round clash against third-tier Melilla on Wednesday.