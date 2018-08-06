Madrid will struggle to replace Ronaldo's goals - Kroos

Toni Kroos acknowledges Real Madrid will struggle to replace Cristiano Ronaldo's goals after his move to Juventus.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner sealed a sensational €112million switch to the Serie A champions in the off-season, leaving Madrid after lifting three consecutive Champions League titles.

And while midfielder Kroos is confident Madrid will be able to adapt, he acknowledges Ronaldo's goals will particularly be missed.

"His 50 goals a season are not easy to replace," Kroos told Kicker. "Cristiano has been an important building block in our team over the past few years and a decisive factor in our success.

"But we will be hard to beat again this year."

Ronaldo netted 44 times in as many appearances across all competitions last season and has been the Champions League's top goalscorer in six consecutive campaigns.

Madrid are yet to bring in a big-name replacement for the Portuguese, although teenage recruit Vinicius Junior has starred in pre-season.