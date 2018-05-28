Machin appointed new Sevilla head coach

Sevilla have announced the appointment of Pablo Machin as their new head coach.

The 43-year-old has made the move from Girona and signed a two-year deal to take over from Vincenzo Montella, who was dismissed in April after a nine-match winless run.

Joaquin Caparros oversaw the final four games of the season, steering the club to seventh in LaLiga and, in the process, the opportunity to play in the Europa League next season.

Caparros has since been announced as the club's new director of football, with Machin now tasked with returning Los Rojiblancos to the Champions League.

Machin guided Girona to Spain's top flight for the first time during the 2016-17 season and oversaw an excellent campaign last time out, finishing a respectable 10th.