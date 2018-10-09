Lopetegui's Madrid must find balance without Ronaldo – Emery

Unai Emery said stuttering Real Madrid must find balance without Cristiano Ronaldo but the Arsenal boss has backed Julen Lopetegui to do so.

All-time leading scorer Ronaldo left for Italian champions Juventus in the off-season and Madrid have struggled to fill the void following four consecutive matches without a goal.

Madrid have lost three of those games, including last week's shock 1-0 LaLiga defeat at Deportivo Alaves, increasing the pressure on under-fire head coach Lopetegui.

Emery, however, is confident Lopetegui – who replaced Zinedine Zidane at the start of the season – can get Madrid back on track.

"Real Madrid must find balance without him and they need time to adapt," former Sevilla boss Emery said. "However, I think Julen will find it."

Emery added: "We cannot answer for Julen, but when it happens to me, I try to be patient, but it is difficult to ask for patience in football. I'm sure the goals will come for Lopetegui."