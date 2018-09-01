Lo Celso completes loan switch to Real Betis

Argentina international Giovani Lo Celso has left Paris Saint-Germain to join Real Betis, with the LaLiga side having an option to make the move permanent.

Having signed for PSG in 2016, Lo Celso made 48 appearances in all competitions last term but has found his game time limited since Thomas Tuchel's arrival at the club.

In order to gain regular first-team football the 22-year-old has secured a temporary switch away from Paris, joining Quique Setien's side on a season-long loan.

"I'm very happy to be at a club with such a great history," Lo Celso told Betis' official website.

"One of the things that made me come was the club's project. Any player would get motivated by it."

Keeping in trend with their previous signing announcements, Betis revealed the Argentine's arrival in quirky style, although a musical career does not seem to be an option for Lo Celso when he hangs up his boots.

Lo Celso could make his Betis debut in the derby clash with Sevilla on Sunday.