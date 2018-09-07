Kalinic sprains ankle in Atletico Madrid training

Atletico Madrid have announced forward Nikola Kalinic has suffered a sprained right ankle.
The 30-year-old damaged the joint during a training session at the Ciudad Deportivo Wanda on Friday.
"The Croatian will undergo specific work and his recovery will continue to be assessed," the club said in a statement.
Diego Simeone's squad are due to be given the weekend off before resuming team training next Monday.
Kalinic made his Atletico debut in the 2-0 LaLiga defeat to Celta Vigo last Saturday.
He joined from AC Milan for a reported fee of €15million in August.