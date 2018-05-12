Isco returns for Real Madrid but still no Ronaldo

Isco has returned to the Real Madrid squad for Saturday's LaLiga clash with Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Spain international has missed the last four matches in all competitions due to a shoulder injury suffered in the Champions League semi-final first-leg win over Bayern Munich.

He has been called up by coach Zinedine Zidane for the meeting with Celta, although Dani Carvajal, who hurt his hamstring in that same game at the Allianz Arena, is still out.

Cristiano Ronaldo also remains sidelined with the ankle problem he sustained in the 2-2 draw with Barcelona last Sunday, while captain Sergio Ramos has been left out.

Keylor Navas, Marcelo, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric all return after being rested for the 3-2 loss to Sevilla on Wednesday, with Gareth Bale available again after suspension.

Marcos Llorente and Dani Ceballos are not in the squad.