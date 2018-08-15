Iniesta makes it two in two for Vissel Kobe

Andres Iniesta's goalscoring start to his Vissel Kobe career continued as he netted his second for the club in his fourth appearance courtesy of a superb solo effort against Sanfrecce Hiroshima.

With Kobe trailing to Patric's goal in the first half at Misaki Park Stadium, Iniesta pulled off a moment of brilliance for the second time in as many games.

The 34-year-old sent two defenders the wrong way before beating a third and firing a 20-yard thunderbolt into the top-left corner beyond Sanfrecce goalkeeper Takuto Hayashi.

The strike came after he opened his J.League account in Kobe's previous fixture, scoring their first in a 2-1 victory over Jubilo Iwata.