Iniesta expects to decide future in week to 10 days

Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta revealed he would make a decision on his future in the next week to 10 days.

Iniesta, 34, will leave the LaLiga champions at the end of the season after 16 trophy-laden campaigns.

But where the Spain international is heading to next remains unclear, with Australia and Japan mooted as possible destinations after he was initially expected to be heading to China.

Iniesta – a winner of nine LaLiga titles, four Champions Leagues, two European Championships and a World Cup – said he was close to making a decision on his future.

"I've almost come to the end of my commitments with Barcelona," he said on Thursday.

"It's true that I have various offers to think about and in the next week, 10 days, I'll try and decide which one is the best for me."