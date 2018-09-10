I'll be back coaching soon – Zidane amid Man United links

Former Real Madrid and Champions League-winning head coach Zinedine Zidane said he will return to the dugout soon.

Zidane has been linked with Premier League giants Manchester United after leaving Madrid at the end of the 2017-18 season.

The 46-year-old guided Madrid to a third successive Champions League crown in May before leaving just days later and he has since emerged as a possible target for United, where manager Jose Mourinho is under pressure.

Asked about his future, French great Zidane told TVE: "I am sure that I will coach again before long.

"This is what I like and what I have done all my life."

Zidane replaced Rafael Benitez in 2016 and led Madrid to three Champions League titles, two FIFA Club World Cups and UEFA Super Cups, a LaLiga triumph and the 2017 Supercopa de Espana.

Mourinho, meanwhile, finds himself in a precarious position following two defeats from four Premier League matches and reported tension with United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward over a lack of transfers.