Griezmann stalls on revealing club future

Antoine Griezmann knows which club he will play for next season but is not yet ready to reveal his decision.

Reports in the French press claim the 27-year-old will rebuff interest from Barcelona in order to remain at Atletico Madrid.

He had earlier hinted an announcement was imminent and was expected to end months of speculation at a media conference on Tuesday.

Instead, the star forward left his future clouded.

"Sorry but today is not the day. I know there's a lot of expectation, but today is not the day [to speak about my future]," Griezmann told reporters.

"I already made my decision but it's not the time to announce that."

The delay could come as a concern to Didier Deschamps, who is attempting to prepare France for their World Cup opener against Australia on Saturday.

France, who also face Peru and Denmark in Group C, are considered among the favourites to go all the way in Russia.