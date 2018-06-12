Griezmann is staying in Spain, that much is clear – Deschamps

France coach Didier Deschamps said one part of Antoine Griezmann's club future was clear – the Atletico Madrid forward is staying in Spain.

Griezmann is expected to announce his future before his nation's World Cup campaign begins against Australia on Saturday.

The 27-year-old is linked with a move to LaLiga champions Barcelona, but he may yet remain at Atletico.

While Manchester United have been linked with Griezmann previously, Deschamps said the forward was staying in Spain.

"There is talk about their [Griezmann and Lyon captain Nabil Fekir's] futures," he told a news conference on Monday.

"It's not ideal but I won't be able to have ideal conditions anyway.

"But Antoine will remain in Spain, that much is clear, so no worries."

Barcelona are reportedly ready to trigger Griezmann's €100million release clause.