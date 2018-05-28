Griezmann is going nowhere, says Atletico chief

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has suggested that in-demand Antoine Griezmann is going nowhere.

The Frenchman has been strongly linked with a move to LaLiga champions Barcelona after another fine season, scoring 29 goals in all competitions for Diego Simeone's side.

Cerezo, though, has pointed out that the 27-year-old still has four years remaining on his contract and does not appear to be keen on letting Atletico's talismanic forward leave before it finishes.

"I do not know the problems of other clubs," he said.

"What I do say is what I have always said: Griezmann has a contract with Atletico for another four years, so it's very difficult to solve until four years from now."

Griezmann will be looking to put speculation over his future to one side as he prepares for the World Cup with France after being named in Didier Deschamps' squad.