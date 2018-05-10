Griezmann for €100m is 'cheap', says Filipe Luis

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann would be a "cheap" buy for €100million, according to team-mate Filipe Luis.

Griezmann, 27, is linked with a move to Barcelona at the end of the season, although the LaLiga champions' pursuit has angered Atletico.

The France international is reported to have a €100m release clause in his contract, which expires in 2022.

Filipe Luis believes if Griezmann departed for that price – which would be the equal sixth highest in history – it would be a bargain.

"Griezmann for €100m is cheap, it's the truth," he told a news conference.

"It will not affect him because we are not thinking about it. If he goes, it will be after the [Europa League] final and everyone wants to win it. The other things go after that.

"He is cheap and if he ends it well, it will be even more so. This club has shown many things but it's not just Griezmann.

"He has been the most decisive player this season but we have helped him to be like he is. We want him to continue but what happens after the final is not connected to this."

Griezmann has scored 27 goals in all competitions for Atletico this season, the fourth consecutive campaign in which he has netted at least 25 times.