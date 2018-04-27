Griezmann confirms Atletico talks over future

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann confirmed he was in talks with the LaLiga club over his future.

Griezmann, 27, has been linked with a move away from Atletico, with Barcelona reportedly the frontrunners to sign the France international.

While the forward is contracted until mid-2022 at Atletico, Griezmann said he was discussing his future with the club.

"If I'm going to continue at Atletico, I don't know, we'll see," he told COPE after helping his side to a 1-1 draw at Arsenal in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final.

"We're talking to the club to see what can be done."

Griezmann scored an 82nd-minute equaliser for Atletico as the 10-man Spanish giants came from behind to earn a vital draw at Arsenal.