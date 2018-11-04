Godin and Costa still out for Atletico Madrid

Diego Godin and Diego Costa are doubts for Atletico Madrid's Champions League game at home to Borussia Dortmund after missing training on Sunday.

Both players were absent from Atletico's squad for Saturday's LaLiga draw at Leganes and may be unable to face the Bundesliga leaders in Tuesday's meeting.

Captain Godin is suffering from a bout of gastroenteritis and has been advised to recover at home, while striker Costa has an adductor injury.

Koke also missed the Leganes match but the Spain midfielder could return to face Group A leaders Dortmund, with Atletico three points back in second spot after a 4-0 thrashing at Signal Iduna Park last month.