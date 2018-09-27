Gimenez returns to training ahead of Madrid derby

Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez is in contention to play in this weekend's Madrid derby after making a quick recovery from the injury sustained in Tuesday's LaLiga win over Huesca.

Gimenez lasted just 39 minutes of the 3-0 win at the Wanda Metropolitano before he was withdrawn due to muscular discomfort, but head coach Diego Simeone gave a positive assessment of the injury after the game.

Atletico used their official Twitter account to confirm Gimenez returned to training on Thursday, giving the Uruguay international time to build his fitness ahead of the trip to the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Gimenez has played in four of Atletico's six LaLiga matches so far this season, Simeone's men sitting third in the table, two points adrift of Barcelona and Real Madrid.