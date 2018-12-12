Everything's easier when you've got Messi – Miranda

Barcelona defender Juan Miranda revealed the advice he received from Lionel Messi before making his Champions League debut against Tottenham.

Miranda, 18, was handed a start as an understrength Barca played out a 1-1 draw with Spurs at Camp Nou on Tuesday.

The left-back, who played 90 minutes, said Messi had told him simply to enjoy the moment against the Premier League outfit.

"Messi told me to just be myself and to enjoy it," Miranda said, via UEFA.com.

"Everything's easier when you've got Messi by your side."

Messi came on in the second half, but Lucas Moura cancelled out Ousmane Dembele's stunning opener to earn Spurs the draw they needed to progress from Group B.

Barca had already sealed top spot in the group and went through undefeated.