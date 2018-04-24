Dani Alves: I'd return to Barcelona tomorrow

Paris Saint-Germain full-back Dani Alves said he would return to Barcelona tomorrow if the LaLiga giants contacted him.

Brazil international Alves left Barcelona for Italian champions Juventus in 2016 after winning 23 titles at Camp Nou.

Alves joined Ligue 1 powerhouse PSG in 2017 but the 34-year-old refused to rule out a Barca comeback, despite the circumstances behind his departure.

"Barcelona is my home," he told Globo TV. "It's impossible to say that I wouldn't return.

"I would come back tomorrow if Barcelona were to call me."

Alves, who has helped PSG to Ligue 1 and Coupe de la Ligue glory this season as the French champions seek a domestic treble, added: "If I were to say that I didn't leave there feeling hurt then I'd be lying.

"I left hurt because I think I fought hard to create a great history at Barcelona. I left with 23 titles in eight years.

"I finished up giving them more great results and then they ended it without respecting my story.

"They wanted me to have a farewell and I told them no, because I consider that place my eternal home and when a place is considered your home you don't have to say goodbye.

"What's the point in a farewell if you're going to come back?"