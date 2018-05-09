English Premier League
La Liga

Dani Alves expected to be fit for World Cup despite knee injury

Dani Alves expected to be fit for World Cup despite knee injury

Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed Dani Alves suffered a knee injury in the Coupe de France final - but the defender should still be fit to play for Brazil at the World Cup.

The experienced full-back was hurt in the 80th minute of his side's 2-0 victory over Les Herbiers on Tuesday and, despite initially playing on, was eventually replaced by Thomas Meunier.

Despite the problem, Dani Alves was still able to join his team-mates for the presentation ceremony at the Stade de France after PSG completed their third domestic treble in the past four seasons.

There were initial fears the 35-year-old could miss out on being part of Brazil's squad for Russia, but the club are hopeful the player will not require surgery.

"His [Dani Alves'] condition requires a minimum of three weeks of care before reassessing the need for surgical treatment," a statement from PSG said on Wednesday.

The update will be welcome news for Brazil coach Tite, who names his final 23-man squad for the World Cup on Monday.

Dani Alves was the first-choice right-back by the end of their successful qualifying campaign, while he captained his country in the 1-0 friendly win over Germany in March.

Previous Griezmann to Barcelona? It's down to him, says Atl
Read
Griezmann to Barcelona? It's down to him, says Atletico Madrid president Cerezo
Next Barcelona icon Iniesta to Vissel Kobe 'not realist
Read
Barcelona icon Iniesta to Vissel Kobe 'not realistic'