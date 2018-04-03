Cristiano Ronaldo cannot be stopped – Zoff

Former Juventus goalkeeper Dino Zoff said it is impossible to stop Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, you just have to hope that he misses.

Juventus and Champions League titleholders Madrid will meet in the first leg of their quarter-final tie in Turin on Tuesday – a rematch of last season's final which saw Ronaldo score twice in a 4-1 rout.

Ronaldo has scored 12 goals in his eight appearances in the Champions League this term, while the 33-year-old has been on the scoresheet at least once in every match since the 2017 decider.

Juve and Italy great Zoff insisted the five-time Ballon d'Or winner cannot be stopped.

"[Ronaldo] is an incredible player," Zoff said in an interview with MARCA.

"When you have him in front of you, you have to be concentrated all the time.

"The only thing you can do is hope that he misses."

Ronaldo is in red-hot form, having scored 23 goals in his last 13 appearances for club and country.