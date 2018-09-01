Courtois to make Real Madrid debut against Leganes

Thibaut Courtois will make his Real Madrid debut in Saturday's LaLiga clash with Leganes at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Belgium international, a reported £35million signing from Chelsea, has replaced Keylor Navas in the starting line-up.

New signing Mariano Diaz, who returned from Lyon in a €33m deal this week, is among the substitutes.

Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio will play in attack alongside Karim Benzema in what looks like a 4-3-3 set-up chosen by Julen Lopetegui.

Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Luka Modric line up in midfeld, meaning Isco is also on the bench.