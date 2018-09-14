Cheryshev cleared after doping investigation

Denis Cheryshev has been cleared of an alleged doping offence by the Spanish Anti-Doping Agency (AEPSAD) following an investigation.

Cheryshev was investigated after his father indicated in an interview his son had used growth hormone treatment, which the player later denied.

The 27-year-old was one of the stars of the World Cup, scoring four goals as hosts Russia surprisingly reached the quarter-finals before losing to Croatia.

Cheryshev shared a letter, purportedly from AEPSAD, on social media on Thursday saying the investigation has been archived due to a lack of evidence showing any "irregular conduct" on the player's behalf.

AEPSAD later confirmed to Omnisport that the case had indeed been closed and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) had been informed.

Cheryshev has made two LaLiga appearances for Valencia this season after joining the club from fellow LaLiga side Villarreal on loan.