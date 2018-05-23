Celta appoint Antonio Mohamed as new coach

Celta Vigo have announced the appointment of Antonio Mohamed as the club's new coach, replacing Juan Carlos Unzue in the role.

Unzue, a former assistant at Barcelona, spent a single season at Celta, his departure confirmed after a 13th-place finish last season.

Celta moved swiftly to bring in Mohamed as Unzue's replacement, the Argentinian signing a two-year deal with the club.

Mohamed, 48, moves to Celta after three years in charge of Mexican side Monterrey, who won the Apertura 2017 under his leadership.