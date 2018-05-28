Carvajal handed World Cup hope

Dani Carvajal may yet make the World Cup with Spain despite suffering a hamstring injury in the Champions League final.

The Real Madrid right-back left the field in tears on Saturday in Kiev before his team-mates secured a 3-1 victory over Liverpool to close out a third consecutive European triumph.

But tests carried out by Madrid and observed by Spain's medical team revealed Carvajal's injury is not as serious as first feared, with a reported timeframe of two to three weeks placed upon his recovery.

A statement issued by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) confirmed the 26-year-old will join up with Julen Lopetegui's squad later on Monday to continue his rehabilitation.

Spain kick off their Group B campaign at Russia 2018 against Portugal in Sochi on June 15.