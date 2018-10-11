Benzema tells FFF chief Le Graet 'leave me alone'

Karim Benzema has implored Noel Le Graet to "leave me alone", after the French Football Federation president suggested there is no way back for the striker with Les Bleus.

Real Madrid star Benzema has not represented France since October 2015 due to his alleged involvement in a plot to blackmail former international team-mate Mathieu Valbuena in a sex-tape scandal.

A decision in the case is expected early next month, but reports in the French media have suggested it could be thrown out of court due to the involvement of an undercover police officer, who has been accused of incitement to commit the alleged offence.

Speaking to Ouest-France on Wednesday, Le Graet was questioned about a future return for Benzema and said: "I have nothing against Karim, he has always behaved well in the [national] team, but I think he is finished with Les Bleus, particularly as he has been out of form for a while."

And Benzema, who has 81 caps for his country, took to Twitter to reply to Le Graet's comments.

"Mr Le Graet, I ask that you forget me and please leave me alone," he wrote.

"France are world champions and that is the essential, the rest is futile. Thank you. #LeGraet #ThatIsEnough #GiveMeABreak."