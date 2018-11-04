Barca include Messi in squad 'without medical all-clear' for Inter trip

Lionel Messi has been named in Barcelona's squad for their trip to Inter in the Champions League but medical staff have not given him the all-clear to return from a broken arm.

Messi suffered the injury in an awkward fall when colliding with Sevilla midfielder Franco Vazquez during the 4-2 win on October 20.

The Argentinian star was ruled out for three weeks at the time and coach Ernesto Valverde swiftly ruled out a "magic" recovery.

Since losing Messi, Barca have won four matches in succession across all competitions, including a 5-1 Clasico demolition of Real Madrid.

The first game of Messi's absence was a 2-0 triumph over Inter at Camp Nou last month, and the return match is up next for the Catalans on Tuesday.

Messi - who returned to training on Wednesday - is unlikely to be risked given the club's medical team have not cleared him to play, but will be on hand should Valverde feel the need to call upon him.