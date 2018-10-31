English Premier League
Bale, Modric, Kroos & Isco rested in Solari's first Madrid squad

Gareth Bale, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Isco have been granted a rest after interim Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari named his first squad.

Madrid's first match since dismissing Julen Lopetegui after a 5-1 thrashing at Barcelona is a trip to Africa for the first leg of their Copa del Rey fourth-round clash with third-tier side Melilla on Wednesday.

The key quartet have been granted a break by Solari, who could hand maiden first-team appearances to Castilla trio Adrian de la Fuente, Javi Sanchez and Cristo Gonzalez.

Dani Carvajal (calf), Raphael Varane (groin), Marcelo (calf), Jesus Vallejo (hamstring) and Mariano Diaz (hamstring) are all absent due to injury.

